Cancellation of 2022 Summer Activities

MACAU, July 17 - In response to the changes in the epidemic situation in Macao, in order to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work of the SAR government, all classes of 2022 Summer Activities organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau and the Sports Bureau have been cancelled. The organisers will notify the participants through SMS about the refund matters. Please understand that the refund procedure may take time.

The latest news will be announced on the summer activity webpage www.summeractivity.gov.mo. For inquiries, please call the summer activity hotline at 28822779.

