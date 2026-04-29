Macao GeoGuide App Redesigned with Large Characters Map, Scenario Modes, and Enhanced Offline Features

MACAU, April 29 - The Cartography and Cadastre Bureau (DSCC) has launched version 3.0 of the "Macao GeoGuide" mobile application. The new version adopts an all-new design to make various functions easier to use. This update focuses on optimizing three core functions, including the addition of a Large Characters Map, Scenario Modes, and enhanced offline map features, aimed at providing more convenient and practical urban map information of Macao.

To accommodate the reading habits of different individuals, the new version adds a "Large Characters Macao Map" option, in which specifically enlarges text labels for street names and buildings on the map, effectively addressing the limitation where adjusting system fonts only enlarged the user interface but not the map content itself. As map text is enlarged, the overall content becomes clearer and more legible, enhancing browsing comfort and providing a superior viewing experience for users in need.

Furthermore, the new version introduces "Resident" and "Tourist" dual scenario modes. This scenario modes aligns with users' habits and information needs, allowing for content switching with a single click. Whether it is residents quickly searching for daily services or tourists discovering attractions in Macao, suitable information can be found.

In terms of user experience, in addition to a refreshed interface, the new version adopts an all-new and faster lightweight map technology by using offline data throughout the map browsing process. Users only need to pre-download the latest data, so that even in environments with poor mobile reception or no network, they can still browse detailed Macao map smoothly and enjoy the uninterrupted map service.

Version 3.0 of the "Macao GeoGuide" mobile app is now officially available for Android and iOS. The content covers the latest map information of Macao and integrates over 60 categories of practical themes, including medical, food, housing, transport, education, and entertainment. Citizens and tourists are welcome to download the app for free from Google Play and the App Store. Android users can download the app from the stores or via the QR code below to obtain the application installation file (APK). For more details, please visit the official website of the Cartography and Cadastre Bureau (https://www.dscc.gov.mo).