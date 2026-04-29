UM launches UM Anniversary Campus Tour

MACAU, April 29 - To celebrate its 45th anniversary, the University of Macau (UM) has launched the UM Anniversary Campus Tour. This special guided campus experience allows members of the public to explore the campus and learn about UM as a comprehensive research-oriented public university of international standing. Visitors will explore UM’s history, campus landscape, facilities, and educational philosophy on a walking tour, gaining insight into the university’s achievements in academic research and talent development, and experiencing the vibrant energy of higher education in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The tour features a curated route led by professionally trained PR Student Ambassadors. As they stroll through the campus, participants will visit iconic buildings and facilities such as the University Gallery, the UM Library, and the residential colleges. They will also wander through tranquil courtyards in the teaching buildings and covered walkways near the lakes. As well as appreciating the architectural features and serene learning environment, participants will gain a deeper understanding of UM’s campus facilities, academic resources, educational philosophy, milestones, and campus culture. They can also take photos at the 45th anniversary installations.

The UM Anniversary Campus Tour is open to groups of ten or more people, and advance registration is required. Tours are offered twice daily, Monday to Saturday, at 10:00am and 3:00pm, each lasting about 1.5 hours. The tour is available in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English, and is free of charge. Bookings can be made online at: https://www.um.edu.mo/visitors/campus-tour/. Participants will also have the chance to receive limited-edition 45th anniversary souvenirs during the tour.

UM is a comprehensive research-oriented public university of international standing in Macao, whose campus is open to the public. Through initiatives such as the UM Anniversary Campus Tour and ‘A Day at UM’ Campus Tour, the UM Communications Office (CO) has enabled people from different sectors of the community to learn more about the university. To date, CO has hosted over 2,530 guided tours, welcoming more than 100,000 visitors from around the world. In addition, the UM Audio Tour is available for major buildings and facilities on campus, providing audio guides in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English. Those unable to visit UM in person can also get a glimpse of the university’s facilities and environment via the ‘360° Virtual Tour’ webpage and video tours, which are available online.