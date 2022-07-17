Submit Release
OffGamers Brings New Shopping Experience with Visa Campaign

Visa is a reliable payment method worldwide and we’re confident that this campaign can help our customers purchase our products at a better price.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, July 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has recently launched a joint campaign with Visa that will see customers from the Asia Pacific region get a special discount when they purchase from OffGamers’ store using their Visa cards. This campaign is also available on OffGamers’ mobile app as well.

With the popularity of Visa cards, this shopping campaign will surely benefit many customers by encouraging them to purchase more products from OffGamers with their Visa cards.

All they need to do is use the promotional code “NEWVISA” and apply the code during the checkout phase to get a 5% discount on their purchases with the discount capped at USD5.

As the current shopping trend is leaning toward online mobile shopping, this Visa campaign will also be available on OffGamers' official mobile application where customers can make purchases easily in the palm of their hand.

Customers are also advised to use the promotional code as soon as possible as this is a time-limited event and only the first 3,000 users of the codes will be able to get the 5% discount.

This Visa campaign will start on the 1st of June 2022 and will end on the 30th of August 2022.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
