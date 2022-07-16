Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1400 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:40 am, the suspect approached the victim as the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, 27 year-old Patrick Noble, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

###