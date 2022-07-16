Williston Barracks/DUI, NEG OP, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1004448
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/16/2022 at 1532 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Thompsons Point Road, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, DLS, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Tyler Brownlee
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2022 at approximately 1532 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of Thompsons Point Road in the Town of Charlotte for a report of a single vehicle collision where the operator had left the scene of the crash. Troopers quickly located the operator a short distance from the crash and identified him as Tyler Brownlee (37) of Waitsfield, VT. While speaking with Brownlee, Troopers detected several signs of impairment and Brownlee was screened for DUI. Brownlee was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Brownlee was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 4, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/22 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111