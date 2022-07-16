Submit Release
Williston Barracks/DUI, NEG OP, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1004448

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                          

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: 7/16/2022 at 1532 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thompsons Point Road, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, DLS, Negligent Operation


ACCUSED: Tyler Brownlee                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2022 at approximately 1532 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of Thompsons Point Road in the Town of Charlotte for a report of a single vehicle collision where the operator had left the scene of the crash. Troopers quickly located the operator a short distance from the crash and identified him as Tyler Brownlee (37) of Waitsfield, VT. While speaking with Brownlee, Troopers detected several signs of impairment and Brownlee was screened for DUI. Brownlee was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Brownlee was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 4, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/22 at 0815 hours          

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



