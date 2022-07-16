Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A3004058

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: July 16th, 2022 @ 12:59 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Drive, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Christopher Farrell

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

VICTIM: Tyler Hoar

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers received a call of a Burglary located on Sunset Dr in the town of Waterbury. While Troopers were responding to the area, a second call came in of a male attempting to steal a vehicle from a residence. The two calls were across the street from each other. Troopers responded to the last known address of where the male was and located him with the Waterbury Emergency Medical Services. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Farrell for Unlawful Trespass and Unlawful Mischief. Farrell was issued a criminal citation and is ordered to appear at Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on August 25th 2022 to answer to the alleged offenses. Farrell was transported by Waterbury EMS to Central Vermont Medical Center to speak with a screener from Washington County Mental Health.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2022 @ 08:30

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

