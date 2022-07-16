Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004058
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: July 16th, 2022 @ 12:59 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Drive, Waterbury VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Christopher Farrell
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
VICTIM: Tyler Hoar
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers received a call of a Burglary located on Sunset Dr in the town of Waterbury. While Troopers were responding to the area, a second call came in of a male attempting to steal a vehicle from a residence. The two calls were across the street from each other. Troopers responded to the last known address of where the male was and located him with the Waterbury Emergency Medical Services. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Farrell for Unlawful Trespass and Unlawful Mischief. Farrell was issued a criminal citation and is ordered to appear at Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on August 25th 2022 to answer to the alleged offenses. Farrell was transported by Waterbury EMS to Central Vermont Medical Center to speak with a screener from Washington County Mental Health.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/25/2022 @ 08:30
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648