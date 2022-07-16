Subsistence Team suspends supplies delivery service for new Red Code Zone Edf. Kat Cheong today

MACAU, July 16 - As the Subsistence Team needs to carry out screening and supplies delivery today (16 July) for the households in Edf. Kat Cheong newly added as Red Code Zone, the delivery service of life supplies sent by friends and relatives of the households in Edf. Kat Cheong, originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., is supended. The households’ understanding is appreciated and they are advised to ask friends and relatives not to send supplies to the site today.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has carried out large-scale cleaning and disinfection of the public space in the new Red Code building, and the temporary nucleic acid specimen collection station and frontline coordination station have been set up in the lockdown and precautionary zone. For any enquiries about anti-epidemic measures, the public can call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 28700800.