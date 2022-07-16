Submit Release
Visit of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand, 17 to 19 July 2022

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand is visiting Singapore from 17 to 19 July 2022 to attend the 18th Flora of Thailand Conference, organised by the Singapore Botanic Gardens (National Parks Board) as Guest-of-Honour. Her Royal Highness will deliver an address at the Opening Ceremony, which will be officiated by Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee.  Her Royal Highness will tour the National Orchid Garden and Botanical Art Gallery.

                          

  During her visit, Her Royal Highness will be hosted to separate meals by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Her Royal Highness will also visit Northlight School, and receive a briefing by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

                                                                                        

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 JULY 2022

