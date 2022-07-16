Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Working Visit to Brunei Darussalam, 14 to 16 July 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mdm Ho Ching visited Brunei Darussalam from 14 to 16 July 2022 to attend the 76th birthday celebrations of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. During the visit, Prime Minister Lee attended the Investiture Ceremony, the Royal Banquet, and had a breakfast meeting with the Sultan and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam.

Prime Minister Lee conveyed birthday greetings from Singapore and reaffirmed the special and unique relationship between Singapore and Brunei. Prime Minister Lee and His Majesty discussed ways to grow bilateral collaboration, including fostering close personal ties between the next generation of leaders. Prime Minister Lee also received The Most Esteemed Family Order (Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama), and Mdm Ho Ching received The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa (Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa) – First Class from the Sultan.

Prime Minister Lee had lunch with Minister of Health Dato Isham Jaafar, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Dato Amin Liew Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs II Dato Erywan Yusof, Minister of Home Affairs Dato Ahmaddin Rahman, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism Dato Manaf Metussin and Minister of Education Datin Romaizah Salleh. In his meeting with the Bruneian Ministers, Prime Minister Lee discussed ways to expand cooperation between both countries across various sectors.

