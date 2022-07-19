Paws Gourmet Bakery Partners with NextPaw to Help Shoppers Find and Buy from Local Pet Retail Stores
With the launch of a new store locator technology, we are enabling our retail partners to attract more shoppers to buy Paws Gourmet Bakery products.
Now we’re giving our customers an additional path to purchase that supports our retail store partners.”SILVERDALE, WA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What dog doesn’t want to try handmade gourmet dog treats!? Pet parents who’d like to help their dogs find out can now shop nearby stores that carry Paws Gourmet Bakery products through the brand’s new partnership with NextPaw.
NextPaw will enable more than 700 stores that sell the brand to begin accepting orders for local pickup or delivery.
Paws Gourmet Bakery will now provide new features that shoppers expect from retailers and brands. NextPaw’s Technology enables shoppers to find what they need online and pick it up nearby or to have it shipped to their door by a local retail store. NextPaw’s mission is to help shoppers find and buy a brand’s in-stock products when they need to buy, and where they’d like to buy.
NextPaw and the Paws Gourmet Bakery team worked together to deploy a powerful new Store Locator Solution designed to eliminate friction in a shopper's purchase journey by directing them to a nearby store and to the products they need for pickup or delivery without ever leaving the manufacturer’s website. Not only can consumers shop at the local store online, but they can read reviews, browse photos, learn about services, see upcoming events, and view promotions a store may be running. All of which help consumers choose the right store for them.
“We are very excited to help local pet parents find our gourmet dog treats near them. We’re always looking for ways to drive awareness to our products, and the stores that carry them. Now we’re giving our customers an additional path to purchase that supports our retail store partners. While our primary mission is to be the healthiest pet bakery in the U.S., our secondary mission is to promote retailers in the independent pet channel.”
-Tim Hall, Owner, Paws Gourmet Bakery
Pet retail stores that work with Paws Gourmet Bakery can now claim their free NextPaw business listing at NextPaw.com, which puts the retailer in control of the online experience their store presents to shoppers. The retail store is able to connect their product catalog to claim their listing in order to start receiving in-stock inquiries and product sales across a growing network of pet food and supply brands.
Shoppers want what they want when they want it. It’s critical that pet retail stores show up across the channels that consumers use every day. Paws Gourmet Bakery is excited to activate its brand channel to their stores in order to help shoppers find and buy from a store near them.
We are excited to take this journey with Paws Gourmet Bakery and to help their retail partners become more successful by sending them more customers.
ABOUT PAWS GOURMET BAKERY
Our gourmet dog treats are hand-made in Washington state with the highest quality human ingredients. Our mission is to be the healthiest pet bakery in the U.S. We use absolutely no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Our dyes are derived completely from plants and vegetables. We use no corn, wheat, soy, or GMO products in any of our recipes. We are exclusive to the independent channels that cater to pet parents including pet stores, grooming salons, training centers, gift shops, cafes, and even doughnut shops! We love working with our retailers to create custom decorated treats and private label programs.
