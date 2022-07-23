Flodesk Landing Page Builder Launch Custom Form Fields on Flodesk Forms
Landing Page Builder & Email Marketing Provider Flodesk, Announce New Custom Form Fields Available on All Flodesk Forms
Flodesk is an email marketing tool that makes it super easy for you to design emails that people love”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flodesk, Landing Page Builder & email marketing service provider, have launched custom form fields for all Flodesk forms.
— Martha Bitar - Co-Founder & CEO of Flodesk
Users can find all the information on Flodesk’s official website.
Flodesk users may now add a Custom Form Field to any form, including ones that have already been created & published.
A custom form field is a form field created by a member that isn’t first name, last name, email address. Users may ask subscribers anything, then, by adding a custom field to a form, the information can be used to further customise users’ emails.
Flodesk has given users control over the display name in the form field. This is available in any language.
Subscriber’s data fields can be mapped to custom form fields. These data fields can be used to personalize emails, or as part of a workflow task.
Each form can have a maximum of 6 form fields, and form fields currently only support text stings.
A user can include a custom field by adding to both new, and existing forms. To begin, users can navigate to the 'Fields' option on the right sidebar by clicking into a form field on the main screen.
To add a custom field to a form, go to the Fields tab and click the Add button, then pick 'Custom field.'
Users can read more about custom form fields, or any of Flodesk’s tools by visiting the official website here.
About Flodesk
Flodesk was co-founded in 2019 by CEO Martha Bitar and CPO Rebecca Shostak. Flodesk is an email marketing platform built for creators. They provide various tools for their users, such as landing page builder, designing and sending on-brand marketing emails, opt-in forms, and email automations, amongst others.
Visit the official Flodesk website for more information on the platform.
Joel Burford
Joel Burford
email us here