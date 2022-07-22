MailerLite, Office & Webflow Integrator Launch New iphone App
MailerLite New iphone App lets customers manage emails and forms from any mobile Apple device
Today, people expect a seamless brand experience across all channels, and MailerLite is dedicated to helping businesses unify their marketing communications”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MailerLite, office & webflow integrator, have Launched a new email marketing app for iphone.
The email marketing platform and website builder have integrated their tools into app form, which is available now for download from the app store.
The app works alongside the new MailerLite platform, which can be visited here.
When installing the app, users will have access to the following features:
• Make Rich-text emails.
Users can create campaigns from anywhere. MailerLite’s “Rich-text” tools are fully functioning on the app. Special functions such as selecting fonts, styles, and pictures that are available on the MailerLite platform, are readily available inside the app.
• Keep track of campaign outcomes.
The dashboard allows users to track success via email analytics, survey responses, e-commerce transactions, and new subscribers.
• Campaign planning and scheduling.
From the mobile app, a user can access campaign and automation data, preview content, and plan or cancel campaigns.
• Control subscriber activities.
Users can examine subscription groups and interest groups. Furthermore, subscribers can now be added, unsubscribed, deleted, or forgotten.
• Keep track of pop-ups and forms.
A user can examine the performance of a subscription form and the people who came from each one.
• Log in to user account
Inside the app a user will have access to their account settings, options to switch accounts, contact customer support, and log out all from any devices.
For access to MailerLite, or for more information, please visit the official website.
About MailerLite
MailerLite was founded in 2010, and the business’ headquarters are located in Vilnius Lithuania. Amongst MailerLite’s many features, users have access to the online email marketing platform, office & webflow integrator, and website builder. Users can utilise the website, or iphone app, to help progress their marketing plans, or business needs.
Visit the official MailerLite website for more information on the platform.
