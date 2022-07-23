Submit Release
Lead Generator GetResponse Wins Best B2B Email Marketing Agency

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetResponse Wins 'Best B2B Email Marketing Solution' in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

The International Awards Program recognizes standout advertising, sales technology, and marketing from around the world.

GetResponse, online marketing provider and landing page builder, has been named the "Best B2B Email Marketing Solution" at the MarTech Breakthrough Awards. MarTech honours the best technologies, solutions, and firms, in sales, marketing, and advertising technology across the world.

GetResponse’s platform offers more than 30 available products on their company website including:

• Email Templates

• Design Tools

• Landing Page Builders

• Website Builder

• Facebook Ads

• Google Ads

• Live Chat

• SMS

• Email Automation

Giving users the tools to manage all of their email marketing campaigns in one place.

GetResponse delivers functionality tools to users by simplifying the most difficult, and complex areas of email marketing. Meaning first time users in particular will benefit from GetResponse’s platform.

CEO of GetResponse Simon Grabowski, expresses his gratitude for the Award in this statement. "GetResponse was started in 1998 and grew from a need that I actually had. I was running a small business and needed a better way to send emails.”

He goes on to say: “As the world of marketing has evolved, GetResponse has continued to do the same, meeting the demands of people who need real, simple, and powerful solutions. A big thank-you to MarTech for this incredible industry recognition."

About GetResponse

GetResponse was founded in 1997. The online marketing platform has over 20 years of experience helping businesses to gain the results they desire in their marketing campaigns. GetResponse features over 30 tools and devices including: a website builder, email marketing, conversion funnel, live chat, webinars, paid ads, marketing automation, landing page creator and more. Finally, GetResponse provides 24/7 customer support in eight different languages.

