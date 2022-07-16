Shebah Carfagna Named Among Best of Summer Reading
Shebah Carfagna, Medical Fitness Specialist, Panache Fitness Company
by Fran BriggsMIAMI, FL, USA, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shebah Carfagna has been recognized as one of the season's highest literary honors, her publicist announced today. Her book, “AgelessWorkout: A Guide to Total Transformation, Mind, Body, and Spirit” is named among The Best of Summer Reading, 2022.
Every summer an award-winning journalist identifies and promotes outstanding literature and authors with the annual list. Carfagna and nine other authors across the globe are receiving international recognition for their books and overall market appeal. Projected to be a best seller, “AgelessWorkout: A Guide to Total Transformation, Mind, Body, And Spirit” is receiving 5-star reviews. It was co-written by Nathaniel O. Wilkins is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other bookstores.
The Miami, Florida fitness and wellness professional aptly resonates with the distinctive content in her book. She recalls a recent incident that incited an epiphany.
“I’m 65 and I had a problem applying for medicare last month,” Carfagna stated. “I couldn’t bring myself to do it because, I am not really 65. You see, it’s about the mindset of how you see yourself.”
And she’s right. Carfagna is charismatic, incredibly fit, and looks much younger than most her age.
“Shebah's book is enlightening, informative, and engaging,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Shebah Carfagna. "The chapters include all of the elements of living a healthy lifestyle to remain ageless. Included are fitness and cognitive regimes for the mature woman and nutritional recommendations. Befittingly, it is among the best for summer reading.”
For more information including how to purchase a copy of AgelessWorkout, visit https://www.amazon.com/AgelessWorkout-Guide-Total-Transformation-Spirit/dp/180128637X . To connect with Shebah personally, visit Panache Wellness and Fitness at http://panachefitness.com/shebah-carfagna. Shebah Carfagna is available for bookings, appearances, and sponsorship opportunities. Please contact Fran Briggs at EmailFranBriggs@gmail.com
ABOUT SHEBAH CARFAGNA
Shebah is an age-defying health, wellness and medical fitness professional with more than 27 years of training experience. She is well known for her commitment to her clients and their lifelong fitness journey. The ageless guru became a loyal fitness devotee to help manage stress and the responsibility of raising a special needs child alone. Realizing the importance of exercise as medicine for her constituents, Shebah founded Panache Fitness Company in 2005. She offers traditional fitness servicesbut also addresses specific health conditions and chronic diseases that affect the aging process. Shebah encourages groups and individuals to think beyond exercise and move towards achieving a healthier lifestyle to increase longevity. She has enjoyed significant success. Shebah's prior work experience included positions at the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) and senior fundraising positions at University of Miami, Florida International University, United Way, the Arsht Performing Arts Center and the National Parkinson Foundation. She graduated from the Ohio State University with a B.A. degree in Marketing and Public Relations. Shebah is also the co-founder of the “AGELESS WORKOUT” method and holds professional medical fitness certifications from Cancer Education and Training Institute; AFAA Group Fitness Instructor, Presenter and Certification Specialist; Spin Master Instructor; Pilates Mat and Reformer Instructor; Boot Camp Instructor.
