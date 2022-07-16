UPDATE: Penelope Crabtree of Sebago has been safely located.



Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year old Penelope Crabtree of Sebago. Crabtree was last seen Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 8:00 am, when she left her home on Bridgton Rd in Sebago to run errands in Norway. Her last known location was on Lake Rd in Norway. Crabtree, who suffers from dementia and vision problems is driving a white 2014 Nissan Juke SV, Maine Registration Plate 9612NA. Crabtree is a white female, 5’05”, 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Crabtree has a history of confusion and losing her way while driving.

Anyone who sees Penelope Crabtree or has information should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-893-2810.

