Shaftsbury Barracks// Criminal Unlicensed Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B3002268
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Allison
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/15/2022 1829
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7 Northbound Mile Marker 16/4 – Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Operating without a license (T23 VSA 601g)
ACCUSED: Dejioun Harden (01/18/1997)
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/15/2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury were monitoring traffic on US-7 for motor vehicle law violations. A grey Honda Accord with a temporary Vermont registration was observed traveling at 74 MPH in the area of Exit 2, where the speed limit was posted at 55 MPH. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dejioun Harden (Age 25, of Rutland). Harden was found to be operating without a valid license, and had been convicted once prior for operating without a license within the past two years. Troopers issued Harden a citation for the criminal offense of operating without a license in addition to other tickets.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/22/2022
COURT: Bennington Superior Court
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Cody Allison
Vermont State Police
P: (802) 585-5817
Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov