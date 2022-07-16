Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,664 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks// Criminal Unlicensed Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B3002268

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Cody Allison                           

STATION: Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2022 1829

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7 Northbound Mile Marker 16/4 – Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without a license (T23 VSA 601g)

 

ACCUSED: Dejioun Harden (01/18/1997)                                              

AGE:  25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/15/2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury were monitoring traffic on US-7 for motor vehicle law violations. A grey Honda Accord with a temporary Vermont registration was observed traveling at 74 MPH in the area of Exit 2, where the speed limit was posted at 55 MPH. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dejioun Harden (Age 25, of Rutland). Harden was found to be operating without a valid license, and had been convicted once prior for operating without a license within the past two years. Troopers issued Harden a citation for the criminal offense of operating without a license in addition to other tickets.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/22/2022            

COURT: Bennington Superior Court 

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks// Criminal Unlicensed Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.