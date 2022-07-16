Shaftsbury Barracks// Criminal Unlicensed Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B3002268

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Allison

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2022 1829

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7 Northbound Mile Marker 16/4 – Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without a license (T23 VSA 601g)

ACCUSED: Dejioun Harden (01/18/1997)

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/15/2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury were monitoring traffic on US-7 for motor vehicle law violations. A grey Honda Accord with a temporary Vermont registration was observed traveling at 74 MPH in the area of Exit 2, where the speed limit was posted at 55 MPH. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dejioun Harden (Age 25, of Rutland). Harden was found to be operating without a valid license, and had been convicted once prior for operating without a license within the past two years. Troopers issued Harden a citation for the criminal offense of operating without a license in addition to other tickets.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/22/2022

COURT: Bennington Superior Court

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov