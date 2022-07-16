Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 7th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the intersection of 7th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 2:31 a.m., a driver operating a Peterbilt dump truck was traveling northbound in the 1500 block of 7th Street, NW. A bicyclist was also northbound in the same block, but on the east sidewalk. At the intersection of 7th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, NW, the dump truck, with a green light, began to make a right hand turn onto Rhode Island Avenue. At the same time, the bicyclist entered into the crosswalk from the sidewalk and struck the passenger side of the dump truck. The bicyclist went underneath the truck and suffered significant injuries.

 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the bicyclist displayed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 65 year-old Michael Gordon, of Northwest, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

