Laredo CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $690K

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics in one enforcement action that totaled over $690,000 in street value. 

“Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Our continued dedication to maintaining a robust border security operations posture has led us to major narcotic interdictions at our cargo facilities.”

Packages containing nearly 90 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on July 13, 2022, at the World Trade Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2003 Freightliner tractor manifesting a shipment of A/C parts arriving from Mexico. The tractor and the trailer were referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 32 packages containing 89.68 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $691,560.

CBP seized the narcotics and trailer. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

