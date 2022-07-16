Bidding Set to Close on 3BR/2BA Manufactured Home and .70± Ac. Lot in Augusta County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on auctions of a 3 BR/2 BA manufactured home on .75 +/- acres and an adjacent .70+/- acre vacant lot in Mt. Solon Augusta County, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on auctions of a 3 BR/2 BA manufactured home (2000 year model) on .75 +/- acres and an adjacent .70+/- acre vacant lot in Mt. Solon Augusta County, VA on Wednesday, July 20 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“The estates have contracted us to market and sell these properties. Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“These properties are located across of Stokesville Observatory, only minutes from George Washington National Forest, and a short drive to Bridgewater College & James Madison University,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s dates, addresses and highlights follow below noted Puffenbarger.
Wednesday, July 20 -- 2:00 PM -- 38 Maggie Lane, Mount Solon, VA 22843
3 BR/2 BA double wide manufactured home on .75 +/- acres
• The home measures 48'x26.75' (1,284 +/- sf.), and features an eat-in kitchen & living room
• Carpet throughout home
• Heating: heat pump; Cooling: central AC (currently not working)
• Well & septic system; electric water heater
• Large level lot w/private gravel driveway; very quiet rural setting
• You will also have an opportunity to purchase an adjacent .70 +/- acre vacant lot
Wednesday, July 20 -- 2:00 PM -- 22 Maggie Lane, Mount Solon, VA 22843
.70 +/- acre vacant lot
• Several outbuildings
• Very quiet country setting w/private driveway
• You will also have an opportunity to purchase an adjacent 3 BR/2 BA manufactured home on .75 +/- acres
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger at (540) 421-5007 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Josh Puffenbarger
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-421-5007
info@nichollsauction.com