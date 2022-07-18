Vidgo Enhances Live Streaming TV Service with 3.3 Updates
The Top Streaming Service for Live Sports, News, and Entertainment, Vidgo Offers Subscribers an Improved Experience with 3.3 Release
We are always listening to what our customers want, and have now answered the call with the 3.3 release, which gives subscribers a better, more user-friendly streaming experience.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidgo, the top streaming service for live sports, news, and entertainment, is excited to announce the release of 3.3 updates, which include over the top improvements to Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, and Apple TV, along with web player and mobile devices. In an unwavering commitment to provide the best possible streaming service to subscribers, Vidgo is thrilled to offer DVR across all subscription plans and devices, which includes 20 hours of unlimited service for Premium subscriptions and 90 days for Plus.
— Derek Mattsson
VOD is now fully available in mobile and web player devices, allowing subscribers to enjoy convenient access to Vidgo’s extensive on-demand library from their laptop or phone. The 3.3 release also includes security updates, UI improvements, and updated Home Page rows for easy navigation.
Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, and Apple TV now have the addition of DVR information included in the DVR section, giving subscribers a quick access user guide. A favorite button has also been added to the guide for easy and quick access to Favorites. Additionally, an exit app function has been added, which includes a user prompt to exit the app, preventing any accidental exiting.
“The customer experience is a top priority here at Vidgo, which is why we've made these important updates,” says Derek Mattson, Chief Executive Officer. “We are always listening to what our customers want, and have now answered the call with the 3.3 release, which gives subscribers a better, more user-friendly streaming experience.”
ABOUT VIDGO
Vidgo is a privately held prepaid over the top television streaming service with popular local channels, live sports, news, entertainment, family, and Latino programming. Each package includes three simultaneous device streams and is available at home or on the go.
