Vidgo Expands Live Streaming TV Service with Addition of FOX Weather
The Top Streaming Service for News, Live Sports, and Entertainment, Vidgo Now Offers FOX Weather, One of the Most Trusted Sources for Weather News and Info.
“Our subscribers want to stay informed, which is why the addition of the FOX Weather is a top priority for the Vidgo team. Now they can check the weather 24/7, both locally and across the country.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top streaming service for news, live sports, on-demand movies and shows, premium channels, and local programming, Vidgo is proud to announce the addition of FOX Weather, bolstering an already extensive lineup of premium news content.
— Scott Aiken, CMO
Committed to providing the most comprehensive roster of premium news content than any other streaming service, Vidgo’s partnership with FOX Weather brings the most reliable weather news and information to viewers. “Our subscribers want to stay informed, which is why the addition of the FOX Weather is a top priority for the Vidgo team. Now they can check the weather 24/7, both locally and across the country,” says Scott Aiken, Chief Marketing Officer.
FOX Weather combines the expansive newsgathering units of FOX News Channel along with the FOX Television Stations for an innovative approach to forecasting with the largest network of local meteorologists. The service utilizes the most comprehensive HD camera network along with the exclusive FOX Weather Model, further enhancing coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. “We’re thrilled to partner with Vidgo, providing their dedicated audience with premier weather coverage from the biggest and most experienced team in the weather business,” says Sharri Berg, president of FOX Weather.
ABOUT FOX WEATHER
FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term.
Available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is also on internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, Tubi, Amazon News, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, fuboTV and Xumo. On linear, FOX Weather is simulcast from 6-9AM/ET on Saturdays & Sundays on FOX Business Network and is currently accessible across FTS’s Diginet footprint in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco. The streaming service also simulcasts one hour per weekday and two hours on weekends on FTS’s 11 duopoly stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando.
ABOUT VIDGO
Vidgo is a privately held prepaid over the top television streaming service with popular local channels, live sports, news, entertainment, family, and Latino programming. Each package includes three simultaneous device streams and is available at home or on the go.
Shane Cannon
Vidgo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other