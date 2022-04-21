Vidgo Expands Live Streaming TV Service with Addition of New Channels
The Top Streaming Service for Live Sports, News, and Entertainment, Vidgo now offers subscribers +120 channels
Our number one priority is to continue building a huge lineup of channels that everybody can enjoy, whether it’s sports, news, reality shows, classic TV, or something else.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding an already impressive lineup of channels, Vidgo is excited to announce the addition of 14 new channels to an extensive platform. In an ongoing effort to offer the most comprehensive live streaming service available, Vidgo now offers a substantial amount of content for a diverse demographic.
— says Derek Mattsson, Chief Executive Officer.
Subscribers can now enjoy a new roster of trending channels on popular networks that appeal to a wide-reaching audience, including Univision, the most popular Spanish-language network and BET, the top-rated network for Black entertainment. Within these networks, subscribers now have access to a comprehensive bundle of channels that cover a wide range of content such as news, sports, reality shows, classic sitcoms, music, and more.
“Our number one priority is to continue building a huge lineup of channels that everybody can enjoy, whether it’s sports, news, reality shows, classic TV, or something else. Whatever the interest, every person in a household can easily find programs to watch with a Vidgo subscription,” says Derek Mattsson, Chief Executive Officer. “Another benefit of our live TV programming is the playback feature, which allows viewers to watch previously aired programs, giving them the convenience of never missing out on their favorite shows.”
The popular streaming service has also added additional channels featuring unique programming not found anywhere else: Logo, MTV Live, Magnolia TV, Nick Music, HSN, Cowboy Channel, Chopper Town, AWE Plus, Chive TV, and Estrella. Along with extending the lineup of news channels such as Fox Weather and OAN Plus, the streaming service now offers classic shows on all-new channels such as Johnny Carson TV, Carol Burnett Channel, Logo TV, and Mystery Science Theater 3000. As the provider of more live sports than any other streaming platform, the Vidgo team is thrilled to offer sports fans additional coverage with access to the MLB Network, NHL Network, TUDN, and ETV.
Vidgo is a privately held prepaid over the top television streaming service with popular local channels, live sports, news, entertainment, family, and Latino programming. Each package includes three simultaneous device streams and is available at home or on the go.
