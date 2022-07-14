The latest nominees include two for the San Diego-based U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler and San Diego Superior Court Judge James Simmons.
You just read:
Biden smashes one-week judicial nominees record with 5 new picks
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.