(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case brought by more than 24,000 plaintiffs against the drugmaker. The claims depart from prior design defect arguments by alleging that the company’s delays in developing a new, safer HIV drug harmed them, according to a Wednesday docket filing.
You just read:
Gilead HIV Drug Case Gets California Supreme Court Look
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.