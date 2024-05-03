Also like the early-May calendar, the late-May session will include some momentous cases, including one on the constitutionality of Proposition 22, the initiative classifying app-based drivers as independent contractors instead of employees; another COVID insurance case; and a case about the Indian Child Welfare Act.
You just read:
The late-May calendar is another 9-case blockbuster
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.