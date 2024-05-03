(Subscription required) Members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee criticized state bar leaders' decision to give hefty pay raises to employees last year without seeking legislative approval, and money, first.
Lawmakers Reject State Bar's Request for $125 Licensing Fee Hike
