State Supreme Court move could make cities’ environmental reviews of housing projects more difficult

The state Supreme Court has left intact a ruling that blocked a proposed hillside housing development in Livermore and could require local governments considering such projects to show why they aren't instead using available funds to preserve the land for plants and animals.
