Michelle Oyola McGovern Releases Campaign TV Ad
I’m proud of my record as a mom, advocate, and public servant.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Oyola McGovern, candidate for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6, released her first campaign television commercial this week. The 30-second spot highlights Michelle’s commitment to protecting women’s rights, standing up for tougher gun safety laws, and her record of helping countless residents over the years as a top advisor to former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL).
— Michelle Oyola McGovern
The spot features Congresswoman Lois Frankel, State Senator Tina Polsky, Palm Beach County Constitutional Tax Collector Anne Gannon, and Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto, each of whom speak directly about their support for McGovern.
“I’m proud of my record as a mom, advocate, and public servant. As our next County Commissioner for District 6, I’ll fight back against assaults on women’s bodily autonomy and stand up to the NRA to ensure we have stronger gun safety laws. And when it comes to our housing crisis, I have a real plan to keep families in their homes and reduce the barriers to home ownership. From housing to hope, I’m on the side of our residents, not the special interests,” said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
Watch Michelle’s Campaign TV Ad - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjyIEGkossA&feature=youtu.be
Michelle Oyola McGovern has earned the endorsements of over 50 local elected officials, community leaders, and business, civic, and union organizations. This diverse support is a testament to Michelle’s depth of experience, vision for the future, and long history of helping residents across Palm Beach County, and across Florida. See Michelle’s full list of endorsements.
You can learn more about Michelle Oyola McGovern and her campaign for County Commission District 6 online at:
Website: www.VoteMichelleMcGovern.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/momcgovern
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/VoteMichelleMcgovern
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast (first ever in the region by any FL U.S. Senator). Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served – with numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and first President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle was most recently Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, and Chairperson of its Mayor’s Ball, and she is the Chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts on behalf of Palm Beach County women and girls.
Michelle is a proud mom to two daughters and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family; she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her own way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington, Palm Beach County, FL.
Jonathan Cooper
Michelle Oyola McGovern Campaign
email us here
Michelle Oyola McGovern Campaign Ad