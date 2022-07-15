Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,831 in the last 365 days.

988 Hotline Launches Nationwide

July 15, 2022

Tomorrow, 988 will rollout nationwide, a groundbreaking initiative conceptualized here in the State of Utah by Senator Daniel Thatcher, SafeUT, and Attorney General Sean D. Reyes.

AG Reyes has been a strong supporter of 988 from its inception, spearheading a commission that would develop into the SafeUT Commission and App. Here is the origin story of 988, posted by the Utah Senate:

“Starting tomorrow, 988 will roll out, providing immediate access to crisis intervention and support for behavioral health across the United States. Sen. Daniel Thatcher initiated the idea for a three-digit crisis line in Utah, and it resulted in a national hotline.

“In 2013, I got a phone call from a single dad. After taking his suicidal son to the ER, he was turned away and told, ‘bring him back if he hurts himself.’ This father was desperate and asked me what to do and where he should go. I had no idea. That experience started my push to increase mental health awareness and resource accessibility in Utah.

“I proposed the first three-digit crisis number bill in the 2014 session. It failed. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes saw the benefit and volunteered to lead a commission to study the issue. That commission resulted in the creation of the miraculous SafeUT program, the consolidation of dozens of crisis numbers into a single contact point that has saved lives every day. Still, I never gave up on the idea of a three-digit number for behavioral crisis response.

“In November of 2016, Sen. Orrin Hatch visited my home. Over pecan pie, I shared my frustration and difficulties securing a crisis number for our state. He responded by putting his arm around me and saying, “My boy, you are thinking too small.” From that point, I began working with Sen. Hatch’s and Rep. Chris Stewart’s office to create a three-digit mental health number nationwide. 

“There are so many people who deserve recognition. I will never be able to properly express my gratitude to everyone involved, but I want to provide a shout-out to a few of the many deserving individuals:

  • Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes – led the commission that helped break through many obstacles.
  • The University of Utah – has incredible staff to answer calls and provide follow-up care.
  • Legislative colleagues and leadership teams – secured funding.
  • Gov. Spencer Cox – brought a new level of awareness to fight the stigma of behavioral health challenges. 
  • Sen. Orrin Hatch and Congressman Chris Stewart – worked to obtain support on a national level. 
  • Rep. Steve Eliason – the floor sponsor for critical mental health bills and pioneered many other solutions. 

“Nine years after that first fateful call, instead of serving only Utahns in crisis, 988 will be used to help every American in need, every single day. As a survivor of chronic depression and suicide ideation, I know firsthand that when people get help, they live. It’s really that simple.”

Related

You just read:

988 Hotline Launches Nationwide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.