OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR, NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE ANNOUNCES $163M IN CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced today the release of $163,600,290 for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in May and June 2022.

“In order to have a healthy and resilient community, it is vital that we continue to invest in new infrastructure for our schools, roadways, and hospitals,” said Gov. Ige. “Whether the funds are used to build the Keaʻau Mountain View Public Library, advancing Oʻahu’s public transportation system, renovating Hanapēpē Health Center, or making improvements to highways statewide, I’m committed to getting resources to our communities to improve their quality of life.”

Attachments: Lists of CIP projects that received funding in May and June 2022.

