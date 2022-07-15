July 15, 2022 – “Apprenticeship Ambassador” Designation Spotlights Innovation and Apprenticeship Expansion

Date: July 15, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez recognized for commitment to success of Texans

AUSTIN – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has recognized the Texas Workforce Commission: Julian Alvarez, Commissioner Representing Labor as an Apprenticeship Ambassador. The DOL selected 207 officials and organizations to serve as ambassador to share experiences and advance apprenticeship opportunities. The designation is a recognition from the DOL for commitment to modernizing, diversifying, and expanding Registered Apprenticeship to support the success of American workers, employers, and communities across the country. The DOL ’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative aims to create a national network of employers, organizations, educators, and other stakeholders to expand and diversify Registered Apprenticeship.

Registered Apprenticeships teach a skilled occupation through classroom instruction and paid on-the-job training under the supervision of a journey-level craftsperson or trade professional.

“ TWC appreciates the Apprenticeship Ambassador Designation, and Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez continues to demonstrate the importance of these pathways to careers,” said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna. “Texas has registered apprenticeships in a wide variety of occupations ranging from the traditional trades such as construction to nontraditional apprenticeships in healthcare and information security.”

Currently, there are 650 Registered Apprenticeship programs in Texas with 21,598 active participants. Each year, TWC creates additional apprenticeship training programs to serve the needs of Texans.

Recently, TWC voted to suspend multiple program rules that only allowed private sector apprenticeships, citing public necessity with a critical shortage of healthcare workers. With this latest Commission action, apprentices in healthcare occupations employed by public sector healthcare employers may be included within the Fiscal Year 2023 Apprenticeship Training Program.

In February 2022, TWC announced $15 million in funding to the development of a statewide Registered Apprenticeship initiative for the healthcare industry to increase the number of career pathway opportunities for registered nurses and healthcare professionals in the state.

TWC is assisting child care teacher-apprentices who have completed their Registered Apprenticeship Program to be eligible to have their completion certificate articulated into college credit hours. Additionally, TWC awarded nearly $800,000 in grants to establish or expand early childhood apprenticeship programs.

Also this year, TWC dedicated $4 million in funding to supporting apprenticeships in middle skills careers, including automotive service technicians and mechanics; production machinists, assemblers, and fabricators; and logistics management and supply chain analysts. Applications are now being accepted for this initiative.

TWC ’s ApprenticeshipTexas Conference is September 22 – 23, 2022. For more information, email ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov or visit www.ApprenticeshipTexas.com.

