UM COVID-19 research team proposes key points for combating epidemic

MACAU, July 15 - Omicron BA.5 is raging around the world and Macao has also been deeply affected by it. To closely monitor the impact of the virus on the community, the COVID-19 research team of the University of Macau (UM) continues to analyse the latest development trend of the epidemic in the city and underscores some key areas of concerns.

The research team points out that since the discovery of five positive cases in Macao on 18 June, the number of new single-day positive cases had been increasing, with the highest number of new single-day positive cases recorded on 5 July at 146. Since the implementation of ‘relatively static’ management measures on 9 July, the number of new daily positive cases has been gradually decreasing, with 29 new positive cases on 13 July. Between 18 June and 13 July, 1,644 positive cases have been recorded in the current outbreak, of which over 60 per cent were classified as non-symptomatic. Based on a cautious reading of the development trend of the epidemic in Macao, there are three points worth noting:

1. Strictly adhere to the principles of epidemic prevention to avoid a large increase of cases: Although BA.5 is more transmissible than other subvariants, there has not been an exponential increase in the number of positive cases in Macao as there has been in other affected areas. This reflects the key role that Macao's long-standing anti-epidemic principle of early detection, early diagnosis, and early isolation has played in the combat of COVID-19. This measure, coupled with consistent and vigorous prevention and control measures at both the community and individual levels, has helped to interrupt the chain of transmission as soon as possible.

2. Do our parts under the ‘relatively static’ model: Preliminary data shows that the ‘relatively static’ management model in combination of multiple rounds of citywide tests, screening of key populations, rapid self-antigen testing, continuous epidemiological investigations, and risk-group management, the number of infections in the community has been gradually reduced through. In this regard, it is important that the public and those involved in the work against the epidemic continue to play their part and work together to contain the virus.

3. Continue citywide tests to effectively identify asymptomatic patients: With over 60 per cent of positive cases being asymptomatic, early identification of ‘silent’ carriers of the virus is essential to prevent further outbreaks. So far, multiple rounds of citywide tests have effectively identified asymptomatic cases, which can also help facilitate contact tracing, and provide objective and dynamic data for monitoring the epidemic and optimising the overall epidemic prevention strategy.

Anti-epidemic strategies need to be continuously adjusted based on the characteristics of the epidemic’s latest development. For this reason, the UM research team has further analysed the cumulative number of infections up to 13 July and has made three recommendations.

1. Recommendation for high-risk groups: The age groups with the highest number of positive cases in the current outbreak include those aged 31-40 (431 cases), followed by those aged 41-50 (293 cases), and those aged 60 or above (263 cases), which account for more than 16 per cent of the cases. To build stronger immunity in individuals, vaccination against COVID-19 is essential, especially for high-risk groups. However, to date, approximately 65,000 people, or one in ten of the local population, have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, and these people will be at a higher risk of infection with more serious consequences. Therefore, it is recommended that those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to be proactive in considering getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

In addition, in terms of infection groups, the highest number of positive cases has been recorded among people sharing the same accommodation or workplace, with 584 and 188 cases respectively. By type of work, a high incidence of positive cases has been recorded among restaurant employees, security guards, and domestic helpers, with 166, 125, and 93 cases respectively. For this, prevention of cross-infection should be considered as a priority. Employers should be aware of the accommodation arrangement of their staff and try to arrange for staff living in the same room to work in the same premises, in the same area, and even in the same position. Employers should also make every effort to diversify commuting times, workflow and entry/exit flows, and to minimise the movement of staff across different work areas.

2. Recommendation for high-risk areas: Residential areas that have recorded a high incidence of positive cases in the current outbreak are Areia Preta and Iao Hon districts (419 cases), followed by San Kio district (238 cases), Areia Preta’s new reclamation district (148 cases) and Central district (117 cases). In terms of population ratio, there have been six cases per 1,000 residents in Areia Preta and Iao Hon districts, five cases per 1,000 residents in both San Kio and Central districts, three cases per 1,000 residents in Horta e Costa and Arriaga districts, and two cases per 1,000 residents in Areia Preta’s new reclamation district, Lam Mau Tong district, Fai Chi Kei district, Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida district, Patane district, Ruins of St Paul district, and São Lourenço district. It is exceptionally important for residents in these areas to take good hygiene measures both in their homes and at a personal level. They should strictly follow epidemic prevention measures and stay at home as much as possible. In addition, social service groups can take the initiative to understand the daily situation of epidemic prevention in these districts and help to ensure adequate hygienic and epidemic prevention supplies for these residents and help raise the awareness of epidemic prevention.

3. Recommendation for creating a digital epidemic prevention system: One of the key takeaways from this outbreak is that given the rapid spread of the virus, it is all the more important to use information technology to speed up the prevention and control of the epidemic and to counteract it with speed. Taking into account the experience of relevant regions in the use of information technology and the actual situation in Macao, the team recommends the development of new applications of information technology for epidemic prevention, such as a geolocation-based epidemic warning notification system. By building a digital epidemic prevention system, it may help reduce the cost of epidemic prevention information and improve the efficiency of epidemic prevention response by providing a channel for people to be informed and proactively report epidemic information, on the basis of protecting people’s personal information. To this end, UM has established the Macau COVID-19 HotSpot Map and the general public can access this system to learn about the latest developments of the epidemic: degroup.cis.um.edu.mo/covid-19/.

Results of recent citywide nucleic acid tests show that the number of confirmed cases has been decreasing day by day and the situation in Macao has been improving. However, As Omicron BA.5 is highly transmissible and uncertainties in the overall control of the epidemic remain, it is important that the entire population cooperates with Macao’s epidemic prevention policy for the city to stand a chance of returning to a community with zero cases.