Macao Orchestra presents “Tribute to Mozart” concert series gathering three internationally renowned violinists to perform the timeless masterpieces of a musical genius

MACAU, January 8 - The “Tribute to Mozart” concert series of the Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season will be held from 23 to 25 January 2026 at the St. Dominic’s Church and the Cathedral. Three internationally renowned violinists will perform the complete cycle of Mozart’s five violin concertos, guiding music aficionados to transcend the time and space and experience the vitality and charm of the “musical prodigy’s” works. Other outreach activities such as pre-concert talks, masterclasses and meet-the-artist sessions, will also be held during the concerts, allowing music aficionados to interact closely with the artists.

Due to the programme adjustments, the artists and repertoire of the “Tribute to Mozart” concert series have been updated. The first concert “The Gift of Genius” will be held on 23 January, at 8pm, at the St. Dominic’s Church, featuring Bulgarian violinist Svetlin Roussev to perform the violin concertos composed by Mozart during his youth, including Violin Concertos No. 1 in B-Flat Major, Violin Concerto No. 2 in D Major and Violin Concerto No. 4 in D Major, showcasing the composer’s extraordinary talent at an early age.

The second concert “Essential Classics” will be held on 24 January, at 8pm, at the Cathedral. Zhang Aozhe, a 17-year-old Chinese rising star who currently won the gold medal at the 58th International Violin Competition Premio Paganini, will make his debut in Macao, performing Mozart’s Violin Concerto No.3 in G Major. The Macao Orchestra will also present Mozart’s first symphony, Symphony No. 1 in E-flat Major, which was composed at the age of 8, as well as the highly expressive Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, showcasing Mozart’s artistic journey from child prodigy to a great master.

The finale concert “Forever Classics” will be held on 25 January, at 5pm, at the St. Dominic’s Church. Violinist Yu‑Chien Tseng will once again join hands with the Macao Orchestra to perform the widely acclaimed Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major. The Macao Orchestra will also present Mozart’s final symphony, Symphony No. 41 in C Major, “Jupiter”.

In order to deepen the public’s understanding of Mozart’s music, three concerts will include pre-concert talks hosted by Katy Ieong Cheng Ho Weatherly, a local music scholar and assistant professor at the Faculty of Education of the University of Macau, to introduce the programme. Registered spectators can attend the talks by presenting their tickets for the concert on the same day. In addition, a number of masterclasses and meet-the-artist sessions will be held from 21 to 25 January, allowing violin students and residents to interact closely with the musicians. For more information and registration about the pre-concert talks, masterclasses and meet-the-artist sessions, please visit the website and social media platforms of the Macao Orchestra.

The concerts will last for approximately one hour to one hour and fifteen minutes with no interval. Tickets are priced at MOP 150 and are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Website. For ticketing and enquiries, please call the 24-hour hotline 2855 5555. Ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

The Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season is co-organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., with the support of Bank of China Macau Branch. For more information about the Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season and the electronic version of the concert season booklet, please visit the Macao Orchestra’s website at www.om-macau.org, or refer to the programme information on the Macau Ticketing Website.