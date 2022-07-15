Submit Release
The United Nations Human Rights Committee concluded its consideration of the report of Macao SAR on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

MACAU, July 15 - From 13 July to 15 July, the Macao SAR Government’s second report on the implementation of the relevant provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights was considered by the United Nations Human Rights Committee through video conference. The delegation was headed by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr. André Cheong Weng Chon, and joined by representatives of the Office of the Secretary for Security, the Government Information Bureau, the Legal Affairs Bureau, the Labour Affairs Bureau, the Health Bureau and the Social Welfare Bureau.

Ambassador Chen Xu of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Other International Organisations in Switzerland delivered an introductory statement at the first meeting, introducing China’s implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy in the Macao SAR and the relevant arrangements for the Macao SAR to be considered by the Committee.

In his opening statement, Mr. André Cheong Weng Chon briefed the Committee on the human rights and social development of the Macao SAR since the first consideration by the Committee in 2013. The delegation then interacted with the Committee on relevant issues relating to the Covenant, answered the questions raised by the Committee members and expressed the viewpoints of the Macao SAR Government. The Chair of the Committee appreciated the active and constructive dialogue with the delegation of the Macao SAR.

The Macao SAR Government believes that the relevant consideration will help the Committee better understand the progress made by the Macao SAR on human rights since its return to China. The Macao SAR Government will, as always, continue to introduce various measures to protect human rights and strive to implement the relevant provisions of the Covenant in accordance with the Macao Basic Law.

