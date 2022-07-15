Construction scheduled to begin July 18 on ND 23 near Parshall

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 18, on North Dakota Highway 23 near Parshall.



The project includes adding turning lanes and extending the passing lane on ND 23.



There will be a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for westbound traffic.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be complete later this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.444

