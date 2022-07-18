Smartcare Software Completes Funding Round to Expand its Leading Home Care Platform

Award-winning complete home care solution Smartcare's Caregiver Rewards improves caregiver satisfaction and engagement Smartcare delivers innovative technology and intuitive solutions that help deliver excellent care at an affordable cost.

The company will use the funds to further advance digital solutions with strategic importance to improving patient outcomes and reducing the cost of care.

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete cloud-based digital solution for home and community care providers, today announced completion of a Series A funding round to accelerate the development of new technologies to support improved care outcomes, deliver optimized workflows, and reduce the overall cost of home and community-based patient care.

The funding round was led by Ziegler Link-Age Fund III, LP, with participation from Rock River Capital, Idea Fund, Pablo Capital, and others. Backed by leading senior living and care providers across the country, the Ziegler Link-Age Fund III invests in innovative technology and service companies that improve senior care and support healthy aging. By investing in Smartcare, Ziegler Link-Age Fund III reaffirms Smartcare's position as an innovator with a track record of solving many of senior care's biggest challenges, and begins a strategic collaboration between the two organizations for continued, focused industry transformation.

"The long-term senior care continuum is evolving rapidly to support the growth of our aging population, yet it still faces critical challenges like extreme caregiver shortages and retention issues,” said Scott Zielski, CEO & Founder of Smartcare Software. “Smartcare’s focus on innovation is solving these challenges while enabling digital workflows that improve care outcomes and reduce the overall cost of home care. We are pleased to have this broadened support from our investor network and stakeholders to empower next-generation technologies to support the long-term care continuum."

As part of Ziegler Link-Age Fund III’s investment in Smartcare, Katie Schmitz, Manager and Chief Administrative Officer of the fund, joined Smartcare’s Board of Directors. “Smartcare meets all the criteria we look for in an investment. Not only has Smartcare grown and scaled quickly, but their solution addresses so many of the pain points we hear from senior living and care providers. We are looking forward to driving value not just for Smartcare, but also the providers in our network who are seeking a better and more efficient way to deliver home and community-based services.”

"Smartcare's enterprise care platform improves the overall home care experience with multi-faceted engagement solutions that make better senior care a reality, allowing providers to achieve higher caregiver/patient retention and satisfaction levels,” commented Zielski. “From a business owner perspective, Smartcare’s organic data-driven solutions and KPI/insights empower informed decisions to improve home care delivery and provide better outcomes."

Smartcare Software distinguishes itself by leveraging the latest digital technology to create innovative solutions that give every user best-practice workflows to achieve optimal operational levels. Since its founding, Smartcare has experienced capital-efficient, triple-digit growth, expanding its influence on the growing home care market. Today, Smartcare's intuitive, highly scalable solution makes it ideal for any size organization that delivers home care services to its clients or residents.



Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software (www.smartcaresoftware.com) is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. Smartcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

Ziegler Link•Age Fund III is the third fund managed by a joint venture between Ziegler (www.ziegler.com) and Link•Age (www.LinkageConnect.com) that seeks to support emerging companies operating in or developing businesses focused on aging and related care. The Fund’s investments align with the goals of its limited partner investors who consist primarily of organizations across the senior living and care, healthcare, and aging services landscape that have a significant interest in finding innovative solutions to improve the independence, quality and cost of care, and overall lives of the aging population. A key goal of the fund’s investment strategy is to foster collaboration between these strategic investors and portfolio companies in order to increase awareness of technologies and services they can use in their businesses, to network with like-minded, progressive organizations, and to share best-practices in adopting and implementing new technologies, all while building portfolio company momentum to generate a positive financial return.