BRANDENBURG ADVANCES TO GENERAL ELECTION
Brandenburg Advances to General Election in November!
I made a promise to the people of Michigan that together, we would take back the American Dream…I intend to shatter the antiquated uni-party system that has left our state and country adrift.”BYRON CENTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna Brandenburg, candidate for Michigan Governor defies corrupt two-party system and advances to the General Election in November.
— Donna Brandenburg
Brandenburg, who was denied a rightful place in the GOP Primary Election this August due to the Department of Elections incompetence, has emerged as the TRUE CONSERVATIVE running for Michigan Governor on the Constitution Party ticket. Brandenburg stated, “I made a promise to the people of Michigan that together, we would take back the American Dream…and that is exactly what I intend to do by shattering the antiquated uni-party system that has left our state and country adrift.”
In an unprecedented move, Brandenburg rejected the “pay to play” corrupt system that has become our major political parties and is running as the only true Conservative in the race.
Donna Brandenburg is a constitutional conservative, CEO, and entrepreneur. Born, raised, and educated in Michigan, Donna and her husband have 6 kids and the family resides in Byron Center. Donna has a reputation as a strong, compassionate leader and is devoted to rescuing horses.
To read more about Donna Brandenburg visit www.brandenburgforgovernor.com.
###
Donna Brandenburg
Donna Brandenburg for Governor
6164304410
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other