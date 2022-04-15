MICHIGAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE DONNA BRANDENBURG SECURES PLACE ON BALLOT
Michigan governor candidate Donna Brandenburg has secured her place on the August Primary ballot.
This is truly amazing to see all these people come together and take a stand with us...Today we submitted nearly 20,000 signatures...and by Tuesday we will have submitted over 25,000 signatures.”BYRON CENTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MICHIGAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE DONNA BRANDENBURG SECURES PLACE ON AUGUST PRIMARY BALLOT
— Donna Brandenburg
Brandenburg was joined by loyal supporters from all over Michigan as she submitted nearly 20,000 nomination signatures to secure a place on the ballot in the upcoming August Primary election. “…We still have more coming and by Tuesday we will have submitted over 25,000 signatures” Brandenburg told supporters gathered in Lansing.
Donna Brandenburg is a constitutional conservative, CEO, and entrepreneur. Born, raised, and educated in Michigan, Donna and her husband have 6 kids and the family resides in Byron Center. Donna has a reputation as a strong, compassionate leader and is devoted to rescuing horses.
To read more about Donna Brandenburg visit www.brandenburgforgovernor.com.
