MICHIGAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE DONNA BRANDENBURG SECURES PLACE ON BALLOT

Michigan governor candidate Donna Brandenburg submitting her signatures joined by supporters on the steps of the Michigan Department of Elections.

Michigan governor candidate Donna Brandenburg has secured her place on the August Primary ballot.

This is truly amazing to see all these people come together and take a stand with us...Today we submitted nearly 20,000 signatures...and by Tuesday we will have submitted over 25,000 signatures.”
— Donna Brandenburg
BYRON CENTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MICHIGAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE DONNA BRANDENBURG SECURES PLACE ON AUGUST PRIMARY BALLOT

BYRON CENTER, Michigan, April 15th, 2022. – Donna Brandenburg, candidate for
Michigan Governor submits signatures to secure place on August Primary ballot.

Brandenburg was joined by loyal supporters from all over Michigan as she submitted nearly 20,000 nomination signatures to secure a place on the ballot in the upcoming August Primary election. “…We still have more coming and by Tuesday we will have submitted over 25,000 signatures” Brandenburg told supporters gathered in Lansing.

Donna Brandenburg is a constitutional conservative, CEO, and entrepreneur. Born, raised, and educated in Michigan, Donna and her husband have 6 kids and the family resides in Byron Center. Donna has a reputation as a strong, compassionate leader and is devoted to rescuing horses.

To read more about Donna Brandenburg visit www.brandenburgforgovernor.com.

###

Donna Brandenburg
Donna Brandenburg for Governor
+1 616-430-4410
