MICHIGAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE DONNA BRANDENBURG ENDORSED BY GENERAL MICHAEL T. FLYNN
As Governor, Donna will work for you and your loved ones...That’s why I’m asking for the people to join me in the fight to put Michigan First by supporting Donna Brandenburg for Governor of Michigan.”BYRON CENTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- www.BrandenburgforGovernor.com
— General Michael T. Flynn
EMAIL: info@brandenburgforgovernor.com
PHONE: (616) 430 - 4410
MICHIGAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE DONNA BRANDENBURG ENDORSED BY GENERAL MICHAEL T. FLYNN
BYRON CENTER, Michigan, January 18th, 2022. – Donna Brandenburg, candidate for
Michigan Governor receives official endorsement from retired General Michael T. Flynn.
The endorsement reads, “As Governor, Donna will work for you and your loved ones, your security, and the values you hold dear. That’s why I’m asking for the people to join me in the fight to put America First/Michigan First by supporting Donna Brandenburg for Governor of Michigan.”
Donna Brandenburg is a constitutional conservative, CEO, and entrepreneur. Born, raised, and educated in Michigan, Donna and her husband have 6 kids and reside in Byron Center. Donna has a reputation as a strong, compassionate leader and is devoted to rescuing horses.
To read the full endorsement from General Flynn visit www.brandenburgforgovernor.com.
###
Donna Brandenburg
Donna Brandenburg for Governor
+1 6164304410
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other