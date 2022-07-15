Submit Release
Resurfacing Project Prompts Temporary Lane Closures on I-75 in Bradley County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the I-75 resurfacing project from North of SR-311 to North of SR-60 in Bradley County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will perform temporary lane closures over the next two weekends for bridge work.

  • Beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 15, 2022, to 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 18, 2022
    • The right lane of I-75 South at mile marker 21.6 will be closed.
  • Beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 22, 2022, to 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 25, 2022
    • The left lane of I-75 South at mile marker 21.6 will be closed.

In addition, Harris Creek Road will be closed during these times and a detour route will be posted. Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area and reduce their speed through the work zone.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###

