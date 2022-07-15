Lisa Mack Named President & CEO of National CACFP Sponsors Association
On July 14, 2022 Lisa Mack was named President & CEO of the National CACFP Sponsors Association the leading organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP.UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 14, 2022 Lisa Mack was named President & CEO of the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA). This advance comes after over a decade of dedicated service. Mack joined NCA in 2012 as the first professional hire by the Board of Directors, and in 2016 was asked to be the Executive Director. At the 2022 National Child Nutrition Conference Mack was presented with a service award for her dedicated work with the NCA.
The USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program is an indicator of quality care and plays a pivotal role in feeding and nourishing our nation’s most vulnerable population. Its implementation is crucial in giving the nation’s children a healthy start while offering providers financial reimbursement for serving nutritious meals. The NCA is a critical player in executing this work. “At the National CACFP Sponsors Association, we promote, support, advocate for, and represent the community of professionals working to ensure access to food for the millions of children and adults who are without nutrition security in the absence of child nutrition programs,” said Mack.”
Mack’s elevation in leadership comes at a time of change and uncertainty for CACFP providers. “ Our immediate goal is to help our members and the CACFP community navigate and understand the changing requirements in the food program due to the pandemic and temporary waivers while advocating for permanent changes in Congress,” she said.
The National CACFP Sponsors Association is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). NCA provides education and support to CACFP sponsors across the country and strives to improve communication between individual sponsors and between the sponsors and their supervising government agencies. NCA also engages in advocacy and policy efforts on behalf of CACFP sponsors. For further inquiries, call (512) 850-8278.
