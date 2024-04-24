Congressman Marc Molinaro Awarded Friend of CACFP by The National CACFP Sponsors Association
The CACFP plays a vital role in fighting childhood hunger.”ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to have presented United States Congressman Marc Molinaro with the 2024 Friend of CACFP Award on April 23, 2024, at the National Child Nutrition Conference.
— Congressman Marc Molinaro
The Friend of CACFP Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to supporting and improving the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) through leadership and initiative. In the past this award has been presented to USDA Under Secretary Stacy Dean, USDA Administrator Cindy Long, Congressman David Trone, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman James McGovern, Senator Robert Casey, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, Senator Debbie Stabenow, and Senator Amy Klobuchar. These individuals have made significant and demonstrable contributions to the CACFP through advocacy, legislation, education, or professional endeavors that exemplify a positive impact or advancement of the national child nutrition programs.
Since joining the United States House of Representatives in 2023, Congressman Molinaro has proven to be a champion of child nutrition, pushing forward legislation to address child hunger. Most notably, he was instrumental in the bi-partisan introduction of the Early Childhood Nutrition Improvement Act of 2023 which aims to improve the CACFP, support child care providers, and ensure that millions of children receive the nutritious meals they need to be happy and healthy. His work with Congresswoman Bonamici on a National CACFP Week resolution has helped to bring awareness to the vital role the CACFP plays in reducing food insecurity and increasing nutrition security.
Congressman Molinaro is pleased to accept the Friend of CACFP Award commenting, "The CACFP plays a vital role in fighting childhood hunger, and I'm proud to advocate for such a critical program in Congress. As a member of the Pre-K and Child Care Caucus, I introduced the Early Childhood Nutrition Improvement Act, a bipartisan bill that expands the CACFP to adequately feed children in care facilities and makes it easier for more providers to participate in this program. Our nation’s children should not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, and I am proud to support this program."
NCA appreciates Congressman Molinaro’s work to support child nutrition programs in our country and presented him with the award at the National Child Nutrition Conference held April 18 - 22, 2024 in Orlando, FL where members of the child nutrition community gathered for an incredible few days of training. For 36 years, NCA has hosted this conference in order to provide unparalleled education and networking opportunities specific to the child nutrition community.
Since 1986, the NCA has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
