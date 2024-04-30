Blake Stanford Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is pleased to present Blake Stanford with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding vision, dedication, and commitment to the advancement of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. The award was presented to Blake during the National Child Nutrition Conference held in Orlando.
For almost 40 years, Blake has served as the founder, president, and board chairman of the Southwest Human Development Services Corporation – growing the nonprofit sponsoring organization from 50 to 850 family child care homes across Texas.
Blake’s passion and dedication to the child care community is evident, having spent more than 20 years on the Board of Directors for NCA. Throughout his 20 years of service, Blake has held various roles and has served in all officer positions, setting lofty goals to move the Association forward while encouraging growth, leadership and accomplishment for both board members and the NCA team.
“Over the years, Blake has shared his love of art with all of us. Blake, himself, is like an artist,” said Lisa Mack, President & CEO of NCA. “First, by having a vision. Then, by bringing that vision to life with passion. And always, doing all the work with heart.”
Blake will tell anyone that volunteering with NCA may be one of the things he is most proud of, and his legacy will live on at the organization.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Our core mission is to provide advocacy, education and resources for everyone involved in administering, operating and participating in USDA's child nutrition programs. Our overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.
