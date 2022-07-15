‘Emily Was Here’ Our Journey, Our Bridge: An XR Storytelling Experience
In ‘Emily Was Here’, the Brooklyn Bridge is our stage.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience a new type of storytelling as you walk across the Brooklyn Bridge. ‘Emily Was Here’ XR stands for eXtended Reality. We merge digital and physical – fusing elements heard or seen on an app to locations you explore physically.
Step by step, Emily Warren Roebling is with you along the way, in an augmented reality visual and audio experience. She introduces you to a modern New York love story, shares personal historic moments of her life leading the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge, and a series of poems including works by Maya Angelou, Pablo Neruda, Langston Hughes, Walt Whitman, William Shakespeare, and original poems and stories from celebrated New York artists – all while you watch the sunset over the New York City skyline.
In completing your experience, audiences receive an original NFT love lock from Emily.
'Emily Was Here' is the first groundbreaking immersive interactive experience, brought to you by NYCXR, a storytelling platform founded by Alba Albanese (Sleep No More, Serenade, Showtime: Billions) founder of BklynGrl and Phillip Olarte (Wherefore Art Thou, Juliet?) founder of ChalkNotes.
The journey is highlighted with an original score by acclaimed international pianist Toru Dodo with Trumpet player Wayne Tucker, and artwork by Alison Blake.
Written and performed by Alba Albanese, ‘Emily Was Here’ has assembled an incredible ensemble cast of New York theater, film and television actors including Rochelle Zimmerman (ABC: Station 19), Salvatore Inzerillo (NBC: New Amsterdam), as well as beloved jazz musician Akua Dixon, Alexander James Rodriguez (Netflix: Bee and Puppycat), jazz performer Andromeda Turre, Beatriz Cavalieri (Baggage Claimed), Bjorn DuPaty (Broadway: Thoughts of a Colored Man), Casey Webb (Hulu: Life & Beth), C.J. Lindsey (Netflix: True Story), Constantine Antoniou (Gotham), David Zayas Jr. (Dexter), Elizabeth Bays (Diabolical), theater actors Elizabeth Santos and Idalmis Garcia Rodriguez (Amazon Prime: Angela), Jaime Zevallos (Marvels: Cloak & Dagger), Jake Cannavale (Disney’s The Mandalorian), Kathleen O’Neal (Theater: Romeo & Juliet), Leila Almas Rose (The Summoning), Michael Kaves (The Many Saints of Newark) Neil Tyrone Pritchard (Theater: Halfway Bitches Go To Hell), Nicole Amaral (Theater: Developing Artists), Onika Day (Netflix: Inventing Anna) and New York immersive performers Mallory Gracenin (Immersive Theater: Sleep No More), and Nick Atkinson (Immersive Theater: Sleep No More, Hulu: How I met your father).
Tickets are available now. For more details of the experience visit www.newyorkcityxr.com
# # #
About NYCXR
Founded by Alba Albanese and Phil Olarte. Where emerging technology and classic storytelling merge into a multi-realm of the ever-evolving creative highway. Our mission is to explore storytelling possibilities in the realm of XR Immersive Cross-Platform entertainment with emerging technology – including film, theater, TV, immersive theater, art, NFT, and XR. It is these explorations that have created a new form of storytelling, presented now on the Brooklyn Bridge, but soon across all of New York City.
About BklynGrl
Founded by multidisciplinary artist Alba Albanese, Brooklyn Girl Inc. is a multi-platform independent production company, dedicated to develop and produce original stories in theater, tv, film, and new media.
About ChalkNotes
Created by Phil Olarte, ChalkNotes is a creators’ platform providing tools to integrate XR storytelling into the real world. Instead of consuming content exclusively through a screen, ChalkNotes enables storytellers and brands to connect better with audiences through mixed reality. With ChalkNotes the metaverse comes to the real world through the power of geo-anchored augmented reality, voice over performance, and music. Share the same space with others not at the same time, safely, and on your schedule.
