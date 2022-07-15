Ohio Media School Graduates are a Great Fit at ESPN Cleveland
Ohio Media School students have a lot of passion and life experience. They bring a great balance to our Team.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio Media School has long shared a special relationship with ESPN Cleveland | Good Karma Brands. Many of our talented graduates have launched their careers and become established pros with the variety of opportunities available with this industry leader. What makes our graduates such a great fit is that they are well prepared for their industry, starting with hands-on training by instructors who are themselves professionals and have a deep passion for the industry.
— Matt Fishman – Director of Content
The ESPN | Good Karma Brands Internship Program offered in the Cleveland market has provided an excellent foundation for many of our media students who have gone on to earn job offers at graduation. Veteran sportscaster Emmett Golden, 2009 alumni of Ohio Media School, interned as a student and was hired as a part-time board operator and reporter in 2010. Emmett’s fantastic work ethic and popularity with both the pros and his fan base led him to his current role as co-host of the top-rated afternoon drive show ‘The Next Level.’
Our current students are incredibly excited that this popular internship program, which was closed during the pandemic, is now back up and running. Offering real-time experience in all aspects of the sports industry, the knowledge and experience gained with this major media company are invaluable. Seeking those candidates who bring a wide range of skills to the table, we are incredibly proud that current student Lauren Fellows was selected for the summer internship class and is already making a name for herself.
As the ESPN | Good Karma Brands Team prepares to move to their new home in the Flats East Bank, our Ohio Media School team made one last visit to their studio in downtown Cleveland. Pretty much packed up and ready to go, it was extraordinary to visit one last time. With many great memories of careers that grew in the studio, we shared a wonderful visit with Director of Content Matt Fishman and our Ohio Media School alumni Emmett Golden, who was prepping for his show, and Nick Paulus, ESPN producer, and on-air host. And just by coincidence, we even bumped into our Intern Lauren Fellows, who was getting her press credentials as she prepped for her visit to the Cleveland Brown’s minicamp.
Joined by our Director of Education Gilberto Rivera and Career Services Director Houda Crable, we also got to preview some tremendous audio equipment that ESPN | Good Karma Brands has generously donated to Ohio Media School. We look forward to creating an “ESPN” studio on our campus that will inspire our future sports broadcasters.
We thank our friends at ESPN | Good Karma Brands for their commitment to our programs and our graduate success. We look forward to the “House Warming” celebration that will follow! Please join Ohio Media School as we wish the entire crew all the best as they complete their move.
Our students chose to enroll in our programs to gain the skills needed to land their dream opportunities in the industry they love. Graduating career-ready and with industry collaborations like this, the sky is the limit!
The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes. We invite you to get to know us.
