1± Acre Commercial Lot at the Intersec of Rts 1 & 17 Online Auction Bidding Set to Close Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online auction bidding on a 1.4± acre commercial parcel (C-3) in Cosner's Corner West, Spotsylvania County, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a 1.4± acre commercial parcel (C-3) in Cosner's Corner West, Spotsylvania County, VA on Tuesday, July 19 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“This potential filled property to ready to be built on and offers an amazing location only 1 mile from I-95 & Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator. “It is surrounded by retail, restaurants, WaWa and thousands of single family homes, apartments & condos. Minutes from Southpoint I & II, Cosner's Corner, and yards from a traffic light at a major intersection!”
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Online Only Bidding begins to close on Tuesday, July 19 at at 2:00 PM
Address -- 10070 Patriot Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22407, US (map)
1.4 +/- acre commercial parcel located behind WaWa at the intersection of Rts. 1 & 17 in Spotsylvania County, VA
• Property features curb & gutter, storm water drainage, light poles, entrance, public utilities available, approved site plan and more!!
• Current County assessed value: $921,300
• Tax Map: 35-17--F (Cosner's Corner West Lot F); Zoning: C-3; Yearly County real estate taxes: $7,457
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at (540) 226.1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com