Young Ban, EB-5 Industry Veteran, Partners with EB5AN in Asia
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN is pleased to announce that Young Ban, most recently a director and cofounder of Delaware Valley Regional Center (DVRC), has joined EB5AN as a partner to help expand capital sourcing partnerships in Korea, China, Vietnam, and other key markets. Under Mr. Ban's leadership, DVRC grew quickly and raised more than $500 million in EB-5 capital in less than 4 years. Prior to cofounding DVRC, Mr. Ban was an equities and fixed income portfolio manager at the Swarthmore Group where he directly oversaw over $350 million in retirement assets for institutional clients. He began his career at Pinebank Asset Management and Resolution Partners as an investment analyst. Mr. Ban holds a B.S. in economics from Boston College, a J.D. from the New York University School of Law, and an M.B.A. from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Mr. Ban is also a CFA Charterholder.
“We are excited to welcome Young to the EB5AN team; he has unparalleled on-the-ground experience working with overseas partners and the timing could not be better now that the EB-5 regional center program has reopened.” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy.
“I have been very impressed with the growth, professionalism and transparency of EB5AN over the last several years and so it was an easy decision for me when it came time to make a move now that the regional center program is back online.” said Young Ban.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
