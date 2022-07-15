Commercial Property w/Building on Rt 1 in Stafford, VA Online Auction Bidding Set to Close Announces Nicholls Auction
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of on-line auction bidding on 7/21/22 on a 2,400+/- sf. building with .62 +/- acre asphalted lot, 300'+/- of Rt 1 frontage and 1/2 mile from I-95”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on-line auction bidding will begin to close on an amazing commercial real estate opportunity -- A well maintained 2,400 +/- sf. building ready to be occupied immediately with .62 +/- acre asphalted lot, 300' +/- of Rt. 1 frontage and 1/2 mile from I-95 in the busy Rt. 610 corridor (Garrisonville) on Thursday, July 21 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“This potential filled property can be occupied immediately!! The amazing location fronts Rt. 1, is only 1/2 mile from I-95 & the busy Rt. 610 (Garrisonville) corridor, 8 miles from Quantico USMC Base and 1/2 mile from 2,000+ homes in Aquia Harbour!! In addition, a Fairfield Inn & Suites (Marriott) in next door,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Online Only Bidding begins to close on Thursday, July 21 at at 7:00 PM
Address -- 24 Derrick Lane, Stafford, VA 22554, US
Immaculate commercial building on .62 +/- acres in Stafford County, VA
• This building measures 2,400 +/- finished sf., and features 2 bathrooms, several offices, large open floor plan in main working area, upper level has 2 offices, break room and storage.
• This move-in ready building also features 2 glass roll-up doors, a security system, security cameras, large lighted sign, luxury laminate flooring on main level and laminate, tile and carpet on upper level.
• The entire lot is asphalted (75-80 car capacity), and there is a partial privacy fence on the side of the property
• Public water, sewer & gas; building has central AC & gas heat
• 300' +/- of Rt. 1 frontage with 20,000+ vehicles driving in front of this building every day!!
• This property has to potential to be the home to several different offices/businesses with minimal expense and effort.
• Some of the permitted by right B-2 uses include: barber/beauty shop, child care center, medical/dental clinic, convenience center, data & computer services center, dry cleaner/laundry, flex office, florist, general office use, professional office, restaurant, retail bakery and more!!
• Tax Map: 21-44; Zoning: B-2; Yearly County real estate taxes: $9,418.70; the building was originally built in 1950/1998 and has vinyl siding
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at (540) 226.1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com
