Maine DOE Update – July 15, 2022

Students and educators from across Maine showed off their computer science skills at the Maine Department of Education’s Computer Science Education Showcase at the Roux Institute. The showcase highlighted innovative computer science education programs in schools across Maine, with hands on, interactive exhibits featuring robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D design and printing, coding, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), data science, cybersecurity, and more. | More

Have you seen the most recent MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports) Monday Minute? This week’s M&M features a sort of “fieldtrip” where we navigate over to a video within the video and explore Maine’s MTSS Framework as it appears on the MTSS webpage. In the video we walk through each of the 4 pillars of the framework and briefly explore the components of each pillar. | More

Live and Work in Maine is hosting a series of community events around the state, and the Maine Department of Education is a partner for their July 19th event for educators. | More

The 2022 Maine Educator Summit will take place at the Augusta Civic Center on August 9-10, 2022. Registration for this event will close soon- register TODAY. The summit will offer a multitude of sessions around topics like interdisciplinary learning, school safety, supporting students’ mental and physical health, special education, building the educator workforce, and more. Participants will be able to join several different learning sessions, and the Maine DOE is encouraging teams from each SAU to register. Further information regarding accommodations, transportation, and the event schedule is available on the DOE Maine Educator Summit web page.

The Maine Department of Education is hiring a Website and Technology Coordinator to work on our Communications Team! Learn more about the position and how to apply here | More

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here